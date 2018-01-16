Mothers of shooting victims meet with Baltimore police

Using the pain of loss to do something about the violence in the city of Baltimore.

Two groups of victim-survivors met with the Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis to talk about their children’s homicide investigations and to share ideas for a better future.

It was a chance for them to voice their concerns and share their experience with the head of the department.

"You get sick and tired of being sick and tired,” said Alice Oaks the leader of Survivors Against Violence Everywhere or SAVE. “You get tired of seeing this violence every day. Everyday somebody is getting killed, somebody's child. "

Sometimes the police department may not have certain leads, so meeting with groups like SAVE and Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters United Inc. are crucial.

"Some people may feel more comfortable with the MOMS support group then coming to the police,” said Falema Graham the Baltimore Police Victims Witness Coordinator.

“Because of the bond, the two have built a lot of cases are being solved because people are able to trust the police department."

SAVE helps by gives scholarships to victims of crimes to help them with college costs.

"We're like a sisterhood, we understand each other's pain,” said Oaks. “I can relate to them because I'll tell anybody until you walk in these shoes then you don't understand my story,"

Latressa Scaff, whose son Amoni Grossman was killed last year, said MOMS is, unfortunately, growing every week.

"We really don't want any more mothers to be honest, but we always welcome them with open arms," said Scaff.

MOMS brings care packages with information and items like cups and napkins to families who have just lost loved ones.

Sonya Chapple said it’s something these families need when people come to visit their home, a helping hand in a dark time from someone who's been in their shoes.

“In your mind, you can't think to go to the store when you need this and that,” said Chapple. “We have everything provided in that and a trash can with trash bags so you have everything you need at the time that visitors visit your home during such a tragedy,"

These meetings between police and the support groups happen every other month.

MOMS has an open meeting every Tuesday night from 7 to 9 at 1911 N Payson St.