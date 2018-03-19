More red light and speed cameras go online in Baltimore City Monday
Mar 5, 2018
BALTIMORE, Md. - Beginning Monday we will see a lot more red light and speed cameras in Baltimore city.
The Department of Transportation says 44 new cameras will go online Monday, bringing the city's total to 100.
There will be 19 new speed cameras, 19 new red light cameras and six new cameras that are supposed to catch large trucks traveling on roads where they are not allowed.
The following automated speed camera monitoring locations, including multiple directions, will be added starting on March 19, 2018:
Yorkwood Elementary School: 5800 - 6100 Hillen Road
North Bend Elementary/Middle School: 100 - 400 North Bend Road
Dr. Bernard Harris Elementary School: 1300 - 1600 Harford Avenue
Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School: 1400 - 1700 Eutaw Place
Furman L. Templeton Elementary School: 1000 - 1300 Druid Hill Avenue
Dallas F. Nicholas Sr. Elementary School: 1800 - 2200 North Calvert Street
The Mount Washington School: 5700 - 5900 Smith Avenue
Montebello Elementary/Middle School: 2000 - 2400 Erdman Avenue
Mercy High School/Leith Walk Elementary School: 1100 - 1400 East Northern Parkway
Alexander Hamilton Elementary School/Empowerment Academy: 2500 - 3000 Edmondson Avenue
Roland Park Country School, Roland Park Elementary/Middle School & Gilman School: 4800 - 5500 Roland Avenue
Frederick Douglass High School: 2200 - 2600 North Monroe Street
Barclay Elementary School: 200 - 400 East 29th Street
Baltimore City College High School: 1000 - 1300 East 33rd Street
Baltimore Collegiate School For Boys & Cardinal Shehan School: 900 - 1500 Woodbourne Avenue
Beechfield Elementary/Middle School: 4400 - 5100 Frederick Avenue
Dickey Hill Elementary: 2000 - 2200 North Forest Park Avenue
Patterson High School: 200 - 400 Kane Street
Institute of Notre Dame & Henderson-Hopkins Elementary School: 800 - 2000 East Eager Street
The following automated red light camera monitoring locations, including multiple directions, will be added starting on March 19, 2018:
West Lombard Street and South Charles Street
Erdman Avenue and Federal Street
East 33rd Street and Loch Raven Boulevard
East Cold Spring Lane and York Road
East Fayette Street and North President Street
Gwynn Falls Parkway and Reisterstown Road
Reisterstown Road and West Northern Parkway
Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane
Eutaw Street and Saratoga Street
Reisterstown Road and West Cold Spring Lane
Park Heights Avenue and West Belvedere Avenue
Russell Street and Bush Street
Russell Street and Bayard Street
Falls Road and West 41st Street
Frederick Avenue and Beechfield Avenue
East Madison Street and North Broadway
East Monument Street and North Broadway
Dundalk Avenue and O’Donnell Street
The Alameda and East Cold Spring Lane
The following automated Commercial Vehicle Height Monitoring System locations, which include multiple directions, will be added at the following locations on March 19, 2018:
1400 - 1700 Broening Highway
2300 - 2500 Chesapeake Avenue
3000 - 3200 Boston Street
800 - 1000 Fleet Street
3800 - 4000 Pulaski Highway
1600 - 1800 E. Fayette Street