BALTIMORE, Md. - Beginning Monday we will see a lot more red light and speed cameras in Baltimore city.

The Department of Transportation says 44 new cameras will go online Monday, bringing the city's total to 100.

There will be 19 new speed cameras, 19 new red light cameras and six new cameras that are supposed to catch large trucks traveling on roads where they are not allowed.

The following automated speed camera monitoring locations, including multiple directions, will be added starting on March 19, 2018:

Yorkwood Elementary School: 5800 - 6100 Hillen Road

North Bend Elementary/Middle School: 100 - 400 North Bend Road

Dr. Bernard Harris Elementary School: 1300 - 1600 Harford Avenue

Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School: 1400 - 1700 Eutaw Place

Furman L. Templeton Elementary School: 1000 - 1300 Druid Hill Avenue

Dallas F. Nicholas Sr. Elementary School: 1800 - 2200 North Calvert Street

The Mount Washington School: 5700 - 5900 Smith Avenue

Montebello Elementary/Middle School: 2000 - 2400 Erdman Avenue

Mercy High School/Leith Walk Elementary School: 1100 - 1400 East Northern Parkway

Alexander Hamilton Elementary School/Empowerment Academy: 2500 - 3000 Edmondson Avenue

Roland Park Country School, Roland Park Elementary/Middle School & Gilman School: 4800 - 5500 Roland Avenue

Frederick Douglass High School: 2200 - 2600 North Monroe Street

Barclay Elementary School: 200 - 400 East 29th Street

Baltimore City College High School: 1000 - 1300 East 33rd Street

Baltimore Collegiate School For Boys & Cardinal Shehan School: 900 - 1500 Woodbourne Avenue

Beechfield Elementary/Middle School: 4400 - 5100 Frederick Avenue

Dickey Hill Elementary: 2000 - 2200 North Forest Park Avenue

Patterson High School: 200 - 400 Kane Street

Institute of Notre Dame & Henderson-Hopkins Elementary School: 800 - 2000 East Eager Street



The following automated red light camera monitoring locations, including multiple directions, will be added starting on March 19, 2018:

West Lombard Street and South Charles Street

Erdman Avenue and Federal Street

East 33rd Street and Loch Raven Boulevard

East Cold Spring Lane and York Road

East Fayette Street and North President Street

Gwynn Falls Parkway and Reisterstown Road

Reisterstown Road and West Northern Parkway

Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane

Eutaw Street and Saratoga Street

Reisterstown Road and West Cold Spring Lane

Park Heights Avenue and West Belvedere Avenue

Russell Street and Bush Street

Russell Street and Bayard Street

Falls Road and West 41st Street

Frederick Avenue and Beechfield Avenue

East Madison Street and North Broadway

East Monument Street and North Broadway

Dundalk Avenue and O’Donnell Street

The Alameda and East Cold Spring Lane



The following automated Commercial Vehicle Height Monitoring System locations, which include multiple directions, will be added at the following locations on March 19, 2018:

1400 - 1700 Broening Highway

2300 - 2500 Chesapeake Avenue

3000 - 3200 Boston Street

800 - 1000 Fleet Street

3800 - 4000 Pulaski Highway

1600 - 1800 E. Fayette Street

