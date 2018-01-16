MLK Day of service: Kids make lunches for families in need

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - In the spirit of the King holiday, some families committed to a day of service and that's what they were doing this morning at the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys.

While they were out of school for the holiday, kids from Jack and Jill of America's Baltimore Chapter were in the cafeteria making sandwiches and bagging up goodies for needy families at Paul's Place.

The group partnered with the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys to make 250-300 lunches.

From the sandwiches to the little ones decorating lunch bags with personal notes, organizers say this gives them the opportunity to give back.

"He gave his life for our humanity, to bring us together, to serve so many of our communities, and what we have now is because of him. So we think this is a small gesture for what we can do to help our community as he did, so it honors his memory," said Debra Thomas, Organizer for Jack and Jill of America Baltimore Chapter.

It was also a teachable moment for the kids. Organizers say through their service they got a chance to learn how they can help those in need. The delivery was met with a warm welcome at Paul's Place.