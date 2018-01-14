Missing Baltimore Teacher Found Dead

A Monarchy Academy teacher was found dead in his car in West Baltimore Saturday afternoon.

Baltimore Police found Gregory Ferrell, 56, in the car parked in the 1900 block of West Baltimore Street at 4 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the medical examiner's office and no cause of death has been released.

Ferrell was last seen on December 29 at Melba's Place on Greenmount Ave.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department Missing Persons detectives at 443-984-7385 or the Homicide Section at 410-396-2100.