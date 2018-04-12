Mayor Pugh weighs in on Detective Suiter investigation

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - It's been nearly five months since Baltimore City Detective Sean Suiter was shot and killed in an alley in West Baltimore.

There are still no arrests or major leads in the case and the current and former police commissioners are disagreeing about whether city homicide detectives should be the ones handling the investigation. Now, the mayor is weighing in on this debate.

Mayor Catherine Pugh is siding with current Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa and in an interview with ABC2 News, De Sousa said he did not think homicide detectives should have taken the lead into Suiter's death last November. He thinks an outside group should have been brought in.

Former commissioner Kevin Davis responded to that telling us that he felt no one was better equipped or experienced to handle the case than BPD detectives.

Pugh agrees with De Sousa, saying she believed the investigation needed another pair of eyes,

"I asked for an FBI investigation, I was the one who went over to the police department and said you all need to bring the FBI into this case."

Davis says he did request the FBI's help, but they declined.

We should be getting more details soon about an outside panel that commissioner De Sousa is creating to take over the investigation. Its said to have six people, including two retired Baltimore City Police Officers.