Mayor Catherine Pugh has teamed up with the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation to create the Baltimore City Community Grants Program for small nonprofit organizations that provide direct services to low-income individuals and families in Baltimore.

The program will provide grants of up to $10,000 per year and a maximum of two years for general operating support, program support, equipment, and capacity building.

The Weinberg Foundation will provide $500,000 over two years to fund the program.



"We see this as a meaningful way to be in many communities in Baltimore at the same time and to try to help nonprofits we may otherwise not come across."

The mayor's office and the foundation will review all grant applications, they will be accepted on a rolling basis.