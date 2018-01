BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Lions and tigers and beers.... oh my!

The Maryland Zoo is now selling tickets for its Brew at the Zoo event in May.

You will be able to enjoy unlimited beer sampling from more than 80 brew varieties, local vendors, live music and all day admission to the zoo.

The event is Memorial Day Weekend, May 26 and 27. Ticket prices vary depending on the package you select.

All the money raise from Brew at the Zoo benefits the Maryland Zoo.