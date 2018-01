BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore Zoo has announced that it will close Friday, January 5th and Saturday, January 6th due to inclement weather.

Officials say the closing is to ensure the safety of staff, volunteers, and guests.

They will reopen on Sunday, January 7th at 10:00 a.m.

The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore's winter schedule for January and February is Friday through Monday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.