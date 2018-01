Norm was the face of the Maryland SPCA's March for the Animals and many at the facility considered his recovery a miracle.

He was brought to them in terrible shape but thanks to the vet team and the family who adopted him he made an amazing recovery.

RELATED: Maryland SPCA rescues dog in rough shape

The family adopted him to give him hospice care but Norm defied the odds and lived for two and a half more years.

He went on to be the Doggie Ambassador for the 2016 March for the Animals, the Maryland SPCA's biggest fundraiser of the year, and even took the first steps to kick off the March that year with our own Jamie Costello.