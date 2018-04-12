Maryland SPCA hosting Kitten Shower to collect money, supplies for foster families

Spring time means a few things; budding trees, warmer weather and lots of kittens.

This is the time of year when animal shelters like the Maryland SPCA begin to see many kittens and their moms come through their doors. When they come in without a mom at just a of couple weeks old, they need around-the-clock care. And that's when the Maryland SPCA relies on foster families to help them out.

"If we didn't have any foster parents, this shelter would be at a standstill," said Becca Cranwell, a foster coordinator at the Maryland SPCA. "If we had to bring all of our fosters back, we wouldn't even have space for them."

When a family signs up to foster an animal, the Maryland SPCA provides all the supplies. Kittens need a lot of things to stay healthy and happy.

"What we need from our fosters is your time and your home and a safe space to keep these guys and we provide you with all the supplies," said Cranwell.

To keep the supply closet full, the Maryland SPCA is hosting a Kitten Shower on Saturday April 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the shelter on Falls Road. Guests are encouraged to bring cash or supply donations (kitten registry here) There will be food, games and, of course, kittens.

Some of the items on the wish-list include KMR powder milk replacement, heating pads, nipples, and dry kitten food.

