Maryland book bank moving

Baltimore, Md (WMAR) - The Maryland Book Bank is moving.

It will soon be located in the Clipper Mill area of Baltimore City.

The Book Bank has been in its current location for the last 20 years.

According to a statement from the Book Bank's executive director, its new location on Union Avenue will be twice the size and will offer offices, bathrooms and heat.

Once in its new spot, the Book Bank hopes to distribute more than 300,000 books this year.

The Book Bank is now looking for volunteers to help it move and financial contributions.