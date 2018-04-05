Marvel Universe Live! teach local kids to 'Train Like A Superhero'

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - In celebration of the arrival of the Marvel Universe Live! Baltimore Police explorers program teamed up with the performance group to show some local kids special stunts and train them like a superhero.

"It was cool to see the stuff behind the stages go. It's nice to see the moves & how they act on stage," said one of the program members.

The Baltimore Police Explorers Program is an organization that introduces various phases of law enforcement to local children.

Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes runs from April 5 through the 8 at the Royal Farms Arena.