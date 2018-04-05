Marmalade the harbor seal recovering at the National Aquarium

BALTIMORE CITY, Md. (WMAR) - There's an adorable new addition at the National Aquarium. Marmalade is the aquarium's newest harbor seal rescue.

He was found on the shore in Ocean City. He had pneumonia, cuts on his body, and fighting seal pox. But don't worry, Marmalade is now getting great care at the aquarium.

Right now officials are not sure when he will be released.

Marmalade is the first seal rescue of 2018. This year all rescue animals will be named after breakfast foods.