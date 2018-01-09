Man who rammed truck into WMAR issues apology

In May of 2014, a man rammed a truck into the lobby of the ABC2 lobby. Now, he's issuing an apology.

Vladimir Baptiste stole a landscaping truck and crashed it into our building, just a few feet from the newsroom.

No one was hurt, but Baptiste then barricaded himself inside a room upstairs.

He posted his perspective on Twitter, saying he struggles with mental illness. Days before the incident, he'd been hallucinating.

He says he didn't go to "harm anyone but I thought if I can get into the TV station, I can expose the people trying to cause me harm and harm to others. And I thought that I was going to close the multiverse where people get hurt. I was so far gone."

Baptiste barricaded himself in a room in the station for several hours before being taken into custody.

He was convicted on two counts of felony assault and spent nearly two years in a mental health facility.