Man who rammed truck into WMAR issues apology

6:22 AM, Jan 9, 2018
Vladimir Baptiste is facing a number of charges including three counts of attempted second-degree murder after allegedly crashing his truck into the WMAR-TV station and barricading himself inside a second floor editing suite.(Baltimore County Police)

In May of 2014, a man rammed a truck into the lobby of the ABC2 lobby. Now, he's issuing an apology.

Vladimir Baptiste stole a landscaping truck and crashed it into our building, just a few feet from the newsroom. 

No one was hurt, but Baptiste then barricaded himself inside a room upstairs.

He posted his perspective on Twitter, saying he struggles with mental illness. Days before the incident, he'd been hallucinating. 

He says he didn't go to "harm anyone but I thought if I can get into the TV station, I can expose the people trying to cause me harm and harm to others. And I thought that I was going to close the multiverse where people get hurt. I was so far gone." 

Baptiste barricaded himself in a room in the station for several hours before being taken into custody. 

He was convicted on two counts of felony assault and spent nearly two years in a mental health facility. 

