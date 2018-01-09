Man tells emotional story of saving two people from burning building

Baltimore, Md. (WMAR) -

A man is being called a hero for saving two people who were trapped inside a burning building on South Hanover Street in South Baltimore Monday night.

"I heard somebody screaming so I ran around the corner and I seen the lady hanging out the window," Kirchner said.

When he heard that cry for help he didn't hesitate, rushing over to the front of this burning building.

"I ran over and I told her to drop, and I caught her,” said Kirchner. “Then there was another guy that I caught too. "

He says he didn't stop there, running into the house to see if he could save anyone else.

"Very smokey I couldn't breathe, I had my hoodie covering my face."

Not everyone made it out, Baltimore City Fire tweeted they found the body of an adult male on the second floor in the rear of the building.

Baltimore City Fire Spokesperson Blaire Skinner said the fire spread to the buildings on either side of it.

"Heavy fire conditions showing from the second floor and through the roof of a two-story middle of the group dwelling,” said Skinner.

An icy and deadly night, that could have ended with more bodies found if it wasn't for the quick actions of a man neighbors are now calling a hero.

"I don't consider it being a hero, just helping," Kirchner said.