Man fatally struck by car while crossing North Howard Street

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore Police arrived at the scene of a reported pedestrian involved accident that left a 46-year-old man dead.

CRASH Team Investigators say the incident happened Tuesday morning just a little before 8:00 a.m. The vehicle struck 46-year-old Jong Tae Lim while he was crossing the street on North Howard Street.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Officers say Lim had trauma to the head and was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries. He was later pronounced dead by a medical personnel.

Investigators determined the crash as pedestrian error.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact CRASH Team investigators at 410-396-2606.