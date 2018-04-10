Man dies in west Baltimore fire

BALTIMORE, Md. -

A man died overnight in a west Baltimore fire.

The Baltimore City Fire Department says crews arrived on scene in the 400 block of S. Vincent St where they found heavy fire on both the first and second floors.

The man was found in cardiac arrest; he was rushed to an area hospital but later died.

Officials are investigating the cause.

