Man critically injured after being struck by a car near BPD station

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - A 52-year-old man was struck by a minivan in the 500 block of E. Fayette Street Friday around 3:00 p.m.

Officials say although the driver remained at the scene after the crash, they believe the driver of the and the man struck were both in court earlier.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

It is still unknown if the driver of the minivan intentionally hit the pedestrian. Detectives from the Central District and CRASH Team are on the scene investigating.