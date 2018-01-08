Man charged with December 2017 murder

Baltimore police arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in December of 2017.

Bryan Hannah was arrested Saturday for the murder of a man in the 600 block of East 38th Street.

On December 26th, police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a car with heavy front damage in the 3700 block of Ellersie Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hannah was taken to Central Booking Intake Facility where he was charged with first-degree murder.