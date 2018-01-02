Man accused of killing volunteer firefighter due in court

4:42 AM, Jan 2, 2018
The man accused of killing a volunteer firefighter in Upper Fells Point is due in court for a preliminary hearing today. 

Daniel Greene is charged with first degree murder in the death of Jon Hickey. He was found shot to death in his apartment last month.

Police say Hickey was dating Greene's ex-girlfriend. 

Greene reportedly worked for the Prince George's County Fire Department from 2002 to 2013.

Hickey was a volunteer firefighter in Baltimore County. He had been accepted into the recruit class for the Baltimore City Fire Department. 

