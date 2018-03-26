Light rail service disrupted due to icing on wires

TIMONIUM, Md. -

There is currently no service between the Hunt Valley and Timonium light rail stations due to some icing on overhead wires, as of 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) said the service disruption is effective immediately until further notice and apologizes for any inconvenience.

The MTA encourages commuters to use other public transportation options Monday morning.

