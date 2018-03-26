Light rail service disrupted due to icing on wires
WMAR Staff
6:20 AM, Mar 26, 2018
TIMONIUM, Md. -
There is currently no service between the Hunt Valley and Timonium light rail stations due to some icing on overhead wires, as of 5:30 a.m. Monday.
The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) said the service disruption is effective immediately until further notice and apologizes for any inconvenience.
The MTA encourages commuters to use other public transportation options Monday morning.
Light RailLink Service Advisory:
Effective immediately and until further notice and due to icing conditions on the overhead wires, Light RailLink service between Hunt Valley and Timonium Stations will not operate. Patrons are being encouraged to utilize local and citylink bus service between those stations during this time. We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause and appreciate your patience during this time.