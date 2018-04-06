Light City kicks off this weekend with 'more love, more lights'

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Light City is back for the third straight year and organizers promise it will be big bigger and better than ever!

This year the festival is expanding to three weekends, starting off with neighborhood lights. This weekend, Light City is taking over 14 areas including Federal Hill.

The festival is dedicated to showcasing art throughout the city in different forms. Of course, you can expect to see lots of lights, music, and performances. The theme this year is "more love, more lights", and they are doing just that.

Light City started off with just five neighborhoods when this festival began three years ago, then it expanded to eight the following year, and now 14 neighborhoods. Each neighborhood was chosen to put together a light installation or performance art.

It will all be on display starting Friday night through Sunday and the music and festival art kicks off the following weekend, the last weekend is labs at Light City.

And as always, this festival is completely free!