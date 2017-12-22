Fewer students enrolling in Baltimore City schools

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Compared to last year, enrollment is dropping in Baltimore City schools.

Officials from the State Education Department say there are a little more than 80,000 students enrolled in the Baltimore City Public School system. This is compared with last year's total, 82,000 students, which was the lowest number of students enrolled in a decade.

Unlike Baltimore City, schools in Baltimore County are seeing more students. Enrollment in Baltimore County Public Schools was up by more than 1,000 students this year.

The total enrollment in the Baltimore County School system is now more than 112,000.