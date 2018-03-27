Kittens abandoned in plastic bag near dumpster rescued by BARCS

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Meet the Weebles, six tiny kittens that were abandoned and thrown away in a plastic grocery bag on Monday.

These few day old felines were rescued from a dumpster in Baltimore, and were given a warm place to sleep and a feline milk replacement from BARCS. The shelter says that when kittens are this young, every minute is critical and they need to be monitored around the clock in addition to being fed at least every two hours.

The Weebles are part of the kick off of 'Kitten Season', which is when BARCS says they see more young kittens abandoned as the weather gets warmer. Each year they care for 800 to 1,000 underage kittens to help them grow strong and eventually find forever homes.

BARCS is an open-admission shelter, so they have to welcome any and every animal that needs their help, but they don't always have the resources to do this. They are looking for donations of supplies from their Amazon Wish List including formula, bottles, heating discs/pads, baby wipes, stuffed toys, and more.

Click here if you want to look at their wish list. If you don't use Amazon but still want to help, you can donate money by clicking here.