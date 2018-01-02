Johns Hopkins student among 12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - 10 Americans were killed in a plane crash in Costa Rica, and one of the families on board, known for making a difference, had ties to Baltimore.

Zachary Steinberg was a second-year student at Johns Hopkins University and was studying chemical and biomolecular engineering.

He was also a member of the Signa Phi Epsilon fraternity, an officer in engineers without borders working to solve world problems with engineering, and was also involved in the Jewish community on campus. Steinberg was set to take a birthright trip to Israel this month.

He and his family were traveling from Costa Rica when their small plane crashed shortly after take off around noon on Sunday.

Also on board was Zach's parents, two brothers, five other tourists, and the two Costa Rican pilots, all gone.

Now the family's relatives are in shock. Zach's aunt Tamara Jacobson said she just saw her brother Bruce for his 50 birthday in Miami a few days ago.

The family is from Scarsdale, New York. Johns Hopkins is collecting letters of condolence to send to their family.