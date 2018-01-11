Hospital releases statement regarding patient dropped off at bus stop in hospital gown

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - A viral video circulated the internet showing a woman wearing a hospital gown being escorted out by four security officers from the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown.

In the Facebook video posted and recorded by Imamu Baraka, the woman was outside in the cold by a bus stop with her personal belongings in plastic bags. She appeared to be disoriented and unable to communicate. In the video, you hear Baraka direct the woman to have a seat at the stop while authorities were contacted to aid the woman.

Baraka emphasized how he felt the hospital and ambulance personnel acted irresponsibly in regards to her situation.

University of Maryland Medical System released a statement regarding the incident:

We share the shock and disappointment of many who have viewed the video showing the discharge of a patient from the Emergency Department of UMMC Midtown the night of January 9. This unfortunate event is not representative of our patient-centered mission. While there are many circumstances of this patient’s case that we cannot address publicly, in the end, we clearly failed to fulfill our mission with this patient, no matter the circumstances of her case or the quality of the clinical care we provided in the hospital (which is not depicted in the video). We are taking this matter very seriously, conducting a thorough review, and are evaluating the appropriate response, including the possibility of personnel action.

The viral video has been viewed more than 500,000 times and has been shared thousands of times on social media.