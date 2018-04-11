Horseshoe Casino wants to move BARCS to Cherry Hill, replacing it with golf facility

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Move over BARCS, the Horseshoe Casino wants to turn the animal shelter into a golf facility.

The legislation will be put to a vote by the Board of Estimates on Wednesday. It's a lengthy agreement between the city and Horseshoe Casino that could ultimately move the animal shelter to Giles Road in Cherry Hill.

Before BARCS, the same building on Stockholm Street, a stones throw from M&T Bank Stadium, was the Baltimore City Municipal Animal Shelter. For decades cats and dogs have been rescued and placed in forever homes, but in 2012 a deal to bring Horseshoe Casino downtown put the shelter in jeopardy, as the casino acquired the land.

In Wednesday's Board of Estimates agenda, two entries are asking the board to approve BARCS moving to Cherry Hill and continue with the private development plans already in the works, which includes a golf entertainment facility, Top Golf.

BARCS is promised a new larger facility.