President Trump's alleged comments about Haiti, El Salvador and African countries have a Baltimore restaurant speaking out.

Hersh's in South Baltimore had the word that two U.S. senators say Trump used on their weekend menu.

It read "The U.S. once considered Italian immigrants to be from a s---hole country. Glad that's changed or we'd live in a culinary wasteland of well-done steak and ketchup."

The menus no longer have the word.