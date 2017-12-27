Health Commissioner extends Code Blue in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - The Code Blue already in place in the Baltimore area has been extended due to forecasted frigid temperatures.

Baltimore Health Commissioner, Dr. Leana Wen, made the announcement on Wednesday that she was extending the Code Blue until next Tuesday.

RELATED: Stay warm! Code Blue alert declared in Baltimore

“Hypothermia, or low body temperature, can be just as dangerous as extreme heat, and every year, there are Baltimoreans who die due to hypothermia,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen. “I am extending my Code Blue Declaration through Tuesday morning because of the predicted dangerously cold temperatures and encouraging residents to stay indoors in heated areas. Please help those around you who are the most vulnerable to the cold, including children, the elderly, and people with chronic medical illnesses.”

This is the third Code Blue alert this winter season.