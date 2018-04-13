WMAR
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Hourly Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Severe Weather Alerts
Live Cams
Weather Blog
Weather Radar
Allergy Outlook
Hurricane Tracker
Weather Videos
Traffic
+
Live Cameras
Travel
Gas Prices
News
+
Local
State
Nation / World
Crime
Education
Back to School
Investigators
DecodeDC
Political
Your Health Matters
Photo Galleries
Watercooler
GMM
Conquering Addiction
Midday Maryland
+
Show Segments
Business
+
Consumers
Recalls
Don't Waste Your Money
Financial Fitness Zone
Sports
+
Orioles
Ravens
Lacrosse
Turkey Bowl
Athlete Of The Week
High School Sports
Entertainment
+
Events
Celebrity
The List
TV Listings
Games
LAFF
ABC2 Lineup
Bounce TV
Pickler and Ben Show
Escape TV
Blogs
+
Weather Blog
Taste Buds
Starstruck
2 Minute Drill
Day In The Life
Tight Lines
Lifestyle
+
Chesapeake Bay
Pets
Faith
Outdoors
Video
+
ABC2 On YouTube
Grace & Glory
Square Off
Today's Viral Video
Marketplace
+
Contests
Fill The House
ABC2 On The Go
ShopSmart
Power of Age
Black Friday
Built Upon A Dream
Everyday Heroes
About Us
+
Staff
Contact Us
Jobs
Advertising
Contests
Teen Media
Support
Current
64
Mostly Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 83°
LO: 60°
HI: 83°
LO: 60°
HI: 83°
LO: 60°
More Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Good morning from Philadelphia Freeway!
WMAR Staff
7:12 AM, Apr 13, 2018
Share Article
Previous
Next
Good morning from Philadelphia Freeway!
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Good morning from Philadelphia Freeway!
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story