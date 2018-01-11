Gas line struck in South Baltimore

WMAR Staff
3:28 PM, Jan 11, 2018
BALTIMORE, Md. -

Baltimore City Fire officials say a gas line has been struck which has caused a fire in south Baltimore.

Crews are currently working at the scene at 25 E Randall St.

No injuries have been reported.

