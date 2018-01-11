Gas line struck in South Baltimore

Cloudy
Photo courtesy of the Baltimore City Fire Dept
Baltimore City Fire officials say a gas line has been struck which has caused a fire in south Baltimore.
Crews are currently working at the scene at 25 E Randall St.
No injuries have been reported.
PIO on scene at 25 E. Randall St for a gas line struck. Media Staging at S. Randall and and S. Charles Sts @ChiefNilesRFord @MayorPugh50 #NoInjuries pic.twitter.com/NLt5adbTok— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) January 11, 2018
25 S. Randal St.: An independent contractor was working on a water line and struck a gas line - this caused a gas pipe to rupture. About a dozen homes were evacuated. #NoInjuries @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/e19DLAsSSH— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) January 11, 2018
