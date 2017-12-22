Funeral held for mother, two daughters killed in Baltimore house fire

WMAR Staff
8:02 AM, Dec 22, 2017
8:04 AM, Dec 22, 2017

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Friday is the funeral for the mother and two daughters killed in a house fire in Baltimore last week.

Alicia Evans and her two daughters, 5-year-old Amani Mullen, and 4-year-old Layla Mullen died from burns and smoke inhalation.

Officials say the fire was caused by a misuse of extension cords. Baltimore city fire officials have not said what the extension cord was hooked up to in that family's home.

The funeral services will be held at the Spirit of Faith Christian Center at 11:00 a.m.

