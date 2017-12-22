Funeral held for mother, two daughters killed in Baltimore house fire

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Friday is the funeral for the mother and two daughters killed in a house fire in Baltimore last week.

Alicia Evans and her two daughters, 5-year-old Amani Mullen, and 4-year-old Layla Mullen died from burns and smoke inhalation.

RELATED: Baltimore City Fire releases names children, mother killed in Wednesday fire

Officials say the fire was caused by a misuse of extension cords. Baltimore city fire officials have not said what the extension cord was hooked up to in that family's home.

RELATED: Extension cord causes fire that kills three

The funeral services will be held at the Spirit of Faith Christian Center at 11:00 a.m.