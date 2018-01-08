Freezing rain expected to impact afternoon, evening commute

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation encourages you to plan ahead for a winter storm event that is forecast for Monday in the Baltimore region.

Freezing rain is expected to begin early this afternoon which may create hazardous driving conditions during the afternoon/evening commute.

The Baltimore City Snow Team is fully prepared for this winter precipitation and will closely monitor weather and roadway conditions.

Snow crews were activated at 12:00 p.m. Monday to treat city streets and address icy conditions throughout the storm. This includes nearly 300 pieces of city equipment and 300 contractor vehicles working on city streets during this event.

You are encouraged to plan ahead and be prepared for this afternoon’s commute, as freezing rain on cold roads may create hazardous driving conditions. Winter precipitation will cause roadways to become slick, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses.

Some area streets are already icy due to the extremely cold temperatures, so you're strongly advised to allow additional travel time and proceed with extreme caution.

“We ask that commuters plan ahead for the freezing rain that’s expected this afternoon,” said Director Michelle Pourciau.

“Cold roadway temperatures combined with winter precipitation will cause dangerous driving conditions, and citizens are advised not to travel during the storm for everyone’s safety.”

Those who must travel should not attempt to pass working snow plows and should always allow extra following distance during inclement weather. Whenever possible, motorists utilize off street parking areas such as driveways and parking pads so that snow crews can better treat city roadways.