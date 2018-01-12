Four Baltimore City schools receive education award

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - For the fourth year in a row, some Baltimore City public schools received an award highlighting their programs for gifted and talented students.

The Excellence in Gifted and Talented Education award was given to Francis Scott Key Elementary/Middle School, Furman Templeton Preparatory Academy, Moravia Park Elementary School, and Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School.

The award goes out to schools who have programs aligned with Maryland's criteria for excellence. In order to be considered for the award, schools must provide documentation for 21 different criteria under four program objectives.

“Every year, more and more schools in the district are being recognized for the exceptional teaching they’re offering to exceptional learners,” said Dr. Sonja Brookins Santelises. “Our gifted and advanced learners are spread across the city, and so are the schools that are being recognized for this award. As we focus on making sure all students have access to challenging, enriching experiences, we are ensuring that programs for gifted and advanced learners are available in every neighborhood.”

Eleven schools in the district have now received the award.