Baltimore, Md. (WMAR) -

A scary sight in West Baltimore Tuesday night, a house engulfed in flames on South Morley Street. When ABC 2 got on the scene around 5:45 p.m. there were flames shooting out the window.

RELATED: Fire crews at the scene of house fire on Morley Street

Eric Parks, who lives across the street, said at first the smoke was so thick he couldn't see the house.

"I looked out the window and it just started burning,” said Parks. “So I came outside, and I went around back and it was just burning down."

After about 20 minutes without visible flames, a fireball and sparks from the side of the building.

Firefighters were able to control and put out that hotspot.

Shortly after Harold Brighfur got back to the chaos, he was at work when he heard there was a fire next door.

Initially, he wasn't allowed back in the house and was told to expect a busted down door when he did get in.

"It was burning the siding of my house,” said Brighfur. “I'm just getting here and finding that all of this is going on."

He's lived next door for 8 years, and he thinks the house was some kind of assisted living facility, but he heard there was no electricity in the home.

"I never see them, ya know but I know there's people in there because every night I come home from work I would see people in there, but apparently today there's nobody in there."

Luckily Baltimore City Fire said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

One firefighter is recovering from minor injuries, and no word yet on the cause of the fire.