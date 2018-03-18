BALTIMORE, Md. -

According to a Go Fund Me page, one of the victims of the Florida bridge collapse had Baltimore ties.

A fundraiser was started online for the family of Brandon Brownfield, which stated that he and his wife has recently moved from Baltimore to south Florida for an opportunity in the crane industry. The site mentions that he was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers – Local 37 in Baltimore as well as a Florida chapter and was driving home from work when the collapse occurred.

The pedestrian bridge that collapsed on Thursday killed six people, crushed cars and injured others had just been installed less than a week before near Florida International University.

