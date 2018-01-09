Firefighter injured in South Baltimore house fire, man found dead inside home

WMAR Staff
8:40 PM, Jan 8, 2018
Picture of the dwelling fire in South Baltimore. (Courtesy: Baltimore Fire)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore City Fire crews responded to the scene of a dwelling fire in the 3700 block of South Hanover Street. 

According to Baltimore City Fire during firefighters primary search of the scene, a man was found dead on the second floor.

Fire officials say about 67 firefighters were at the scene to control the dwelling fire. They say the fire spread to nearby homes. 

