Firefighter injured in South Baltimore house fire, man found dead inside home

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore City Fire crews responded to the scene of a dwelling fire in the 3700 block of South Hanover Street.

#BCFD is on scene of a 2-Alarm 🔥 in the 3700blk of S. Hanover St. Heavy🔥 was showing thru the roof. One FF sustained non life threatening injuries. Cause is U/I @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/xzQ18OTATk — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) January 9, 2018

According to Baltimore City Fire during firefighters primary search of the scene, a man was found dead on the second floor.

Fire officials say about 67 firefighters were at the scene to control the dwelling fire. They say the fire spread to nearby homes.