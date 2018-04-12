Fire tears through west Baltimore vacant row home

WMAR Staff
6:04 AM, Apr 12, 2018
Fire tears through west Baltimore row home

Photo courtesy of Shannel Pearman 

BALTIMORE, Md. -

A fire tore through a west Baltimore vacant row home overnight. Fire officials say the fire broke out in a middle row home shortly after midnight Thursday on S. Fulton Ave near Union Square Park.

Fire had already spread to the homes on either side of the middle home.

The structure was not stable so crews had to fight the fire from the outside only. N

o injuries have been reported and the cause remains under investigation.

