Fire tears through west Baltimore vacant row home

BALTIMORE, Md. -

A fire tore through a west Baltimore vacant row home overnight. Fire officials say the fire broke out in a middle row home shortly after midnight Thursday on S. Fulton Ave near Union Square Park.

Fire had already spread to the homes on either side of the middle home.

The structure was not stable so crews had to fight the fire from the outside only. N

o injuries have been reported and the cause remains under investigation.

#BREAKING We're live at a vacant house fire in West Baltimore. No injures reported. Crews had difficulty putting out fire because building was in bad shape & not stable. More on @ABC2NEWS #GMM2 pic.twitter.com/NMyIzF4lRb — Shannel Pearman (@ShannelPearman) April 12, 2018