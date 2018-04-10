Fire rips through several homes in Baltimore block

WMAR Staff
12:15 PM, Apr 10, 2018
Photo by Cassie Carlisle

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Several houses are damaged after a fire ripped through a Baltimore block Tuesday afternoon. 

Baltimore Fire officials say the two-alarm fire started in the 3900 block of Roland Avenue. The blaze started before noon, reports WMAR's Cassie Carlisle. About a dozen homes are affected, with 72 firefighters present. Several people were rescued, but no reported deaths. 

No other information about injuries or the extent of the damage has been released at this time. 

