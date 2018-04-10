Fire rips through several homes in Baltimore block

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Several houses are damaged after a fire ripped through a Baltimore block Tuesday afternoon.

Baltimore Fire officials say the two-alarm fire started in the 3900 block of Roland Avenue. The blaze started before noon, reports WMAR's Cassie Carlisle. About a dozen homes are affected, with 72 firefighters present. Several people were rescued, but no reported deaths.

Neighbor tells me only one person has been pulled out. #HampdenFire @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/F2N0lUiOUx — Cassie Carlisle (@ReporterCassie) April 10, 2018

Terrible row home fire in #Hampden, started about a half hour ago according to neighbors, smoke can be seen for miles. @ABC2NEWS #breaking pic.twitter.com/SqqBgddvrT — Cassie Carlisle (@ReporterCassie) April 10, 2018

No other information about injuries or the extent of the damage has been released at this time.