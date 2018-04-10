Fire rips through several homes in Baltimore block
WMAR Staff
12:15 PM, Apr 10, 2018
BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Several houses are damaged after a fire ripped through a Baltimore block Tuesday afternoon.
Baltimore Fire officials say the two-alarm fire started in the 3900 block of Roland Avenue. The blaze started before noon, reports WMAR's Cassie Carlisle. About a dozen homes are affected, with 72 firefighters present. Several people were rescued, but no reported deaths.