BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Fire officials are at the scene of a dwelling house fire on Morley Street.

Flames showing on the second floor of this home in the 100 block of S Morley street. Working to get more information live on @ABC2NEWS at 6. pic.twitter.com/UVgx6XEjPU — Eddie Kadhim (@EddieKadhimWMAR) January 16, 2018

Fire crews are working to extinguish the flames as heavy smoke covers most of the second floor of the home.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.