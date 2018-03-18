Fire crews recover body from Baltimore Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - UPDATE: Baltimore Police say there were no "obvious signs of trauma to the body" but an autopsy will be done. The body was recovered in the Harbor closer to the address of the 700 block of Lancaster St.

A body has been recovered from Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

Baltimore City fire officials say they received a call Saturday evening at 5:20 p.m., for a body floating in the water.

A fire rescue boat crew located the body of an adult male near the Water Taxi at Harbor East Marina, at 40 International Drive.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy.