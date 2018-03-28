Families of homicide victims launch scholarship fund

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - The families of Baltimore City's homicide victims joined forces and started a scholarship fund in hopes of investing in the next generation.

After the city's 343 murders in 2017, a new legacy had to begin.

In honor of the lost loved ones, Tina Forrester and Mama Victory plan to provide educational opportunities to the youth of Baltimore with this scholarship fund.

Forrester is the wife of Jim Forrester, the musician killed last December in Fells Point.

"As much as I do not tolerate the senseless violence and I am angry I also realize that each one of those children had a potential to be something great."

Sylvia Harris, the mother of former Baltimore City Councilman Kenneth Harris Senior also spoke about her loss and the need for action.

The event which was organized by Councilman Zeke Cohen we among many others hope to bring a new light of hope in the mist of the violence in Baltimore City.