EMS Captain donated part of liver to her good friend, a UMMC nurse

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - April is Donate Life Month and two women who work to save lives every day shared their story on Wednesday.

Carrie Naylor, a paramedic, and Carole Brokos, a nurse, met in the emergency room at the University of Maryland Medical Center while caring for patients. Brokos had a failing liver, but Naylor had no idea until one day it was posted on her Facebook by one of Brokos' friends.

Naylor did research and found out that she was able to donate half of her liver and decided see see if she was a match for Brokos.

Last May she made the donation at UMMC. Brokos says the transplant helded her get on with her life, and allow her to be there for big moments, including the recent birth of her grandchild.

Both women were honored at the hospital on Wednesday. The UMMC staff also held a flag raising ceremony to honor organ and tissue donors and to raise awareness for organ donation as part of Donate Life Month.