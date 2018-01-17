Donations from around the world pour in for Baltimore City Schools

WMAR Staff
7:22 AM, Jan 17, 2018

A push to help students in Baltimore has gone worldwide. People from as far away as California and Germany are donating coats and items of clothing to help keep students warm.

Students at a Baltimore City School on Tuesday (Submitted to WMAR)

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A push to help students in Baltimore has gone worldwide. 

After pictures of city students shivering in their frigid classrooms went viral, teacher Aaron Maybin started a GoFundMe page to help.

And donations have been pouring in.

RELATED: Community helps raise money to bring heat to city schools

The Matthew Henson Elementary teacher posted this picture on twitter of packages stacked high:

The GoFundMe page's original goal was $20,000 - so far it's raised more than $81,000.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top