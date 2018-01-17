Donations from around the world pour in for Baltimore City Schools

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A push to help students in Baltimore has gone worldwide.

After pictures of city students shivering in their frigid classrooms went viral, teacher Aaron Maybin started a GoFundMe page to help.

And donations have been pouring in.

The Matthew Henson Elementary teacher posted this picture on twitter of packages stacked high:

I can't begin to explain how grateful we are for all of this love being shown to our students here in Baltimore from all around the world! Today's shipments came from as far away as California and Germany... in #MyBmore we do whatever is necessary ✊🏾@Dr4ftClass @valsss__ pic.twitter.com/oEjEsainwn — Aaron Maybin (@AaronMMaybin) January 16, 2018

The GoFundMe page's original goal was $20,000 - so far it's raised more than $81,000.