Donate food and lower your library fines at Enoch Pratt Library

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - This month you can help those in need while also lowering your library fines!

The Enoch Pratt Library is partnering with the Maryland Food Bank to bring back the popular 'Food for Fines' program. For each canned food you donate, the library will take a dollar off your fines.

The program kicks off Tuesday and runs until January 31.

Last year the Enoch Pratt Library collected more than 8,100 pounds of food, enough to provide a meal for more than 6,700 Marylanders.