January is National Blood Donor Month and Dunkin Donuts is partnering with the Red Cross for a special program.

They're providing 25,000 coupons for Red Cross blood donors through the Pint for Pound program.

Wednesday at the Dunkin Donuts in McHenry Row, donors will receive a voucher for a free pound of coffee.

It can be redeemed at participating Dunkin locations in our area.