BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Dozens of students met Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's barber Friday and heard stories about his life and lessons.

About 300 students from Digital Harbor High School filled Under Armor to hear stories from Nelson Malden, Dr. King's barber and confidant, and Kevin Shird, an activist.

Both are authors of The Colored Waiting Room: Empowering the Original and the New Civil Rights Movements.

The book was published on Wednesday, the 50th anniversary of Dr. King's assassination.

It is Malden's personal account of what life was like for black Americans before the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Shird, a convicted drug-dealer who became a college-educated activist in prison, shares his insight on Dr. King's lessons on the world today.

