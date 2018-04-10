Details on Baltimore Golf Week announced

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore will host a one-week celebration of golf to raise money for a summer jobs program.

From May 26 to June 3 Baltimore will host Baltimore Golf Week. The celebration will also feature the Mayor's Cup, a fundraising event that will be open to sponsors of the golf week.

Events will be held at five golf courses in Baltimore and the Pine Ridge Driving Range. All events and the Mayor's Cup will raise money for YouthWorks.

The program provides five-week summer jobs to residents between 14 and 21.

Stephon Moody is a former youth works participant. He currently works at M&T Bank Stadium. He started working through YouthWorks at 14 and says he learned many skills that have helped him be a better employee.

"I always considered myself a good worker. But with youth works, it pointed out some flaws and it helped me better those. That is how I'm successful today," said Moody.

This year more than 16,000 people applied to YouthWorks. That’s more than double the average. It costs about $1,600 per employee

The mayor's cup will end with an awards ceremony, remarks from the mayor, and a check presentation for the program.





