Defense Attorney Ivan Bates says Attorney's Office knew about corrupt GTTF

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Defense Attorney Ivan Bates says people in the current States Attorney office knew about corrupt cops in the GTTF and didn’t do enough about it.

Bates had four documents showing investigations into some of the officers on the Gun Trace Task Force. He was lauding Senator Ferguson's call for a state investigation— saying that Mosby should invite an investigation.

Bates says the States Attorneys Office has known about corruption at the police department since at least 2009.

He focused on Gun Trace Task Force member Detective Jemell Rayam who pleaded guilty to federal charges. Bates says the States Attorney knew he was corrupt and didn’t do anything about it.

“As far back as 2009 Officer Rayam had a prior conviction, facts sustained for a false statement. Yet the Baltimore’s States Attorney Office said he was an officer you could believe in every time they put him on the witness stand,” said Bates.

He showed a list of 100 people charged by the Gun Trace Task Force saying 25 of them had no prior criminal record. Saying that the States Attorney failed them.

ABC2 reached out to Mosby's office via email, but haven’t heard back yet.