Complaint about BPD following Suiter investigation goes before a judge

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A judge will hear a complaint on Tuesday from a store owner in West Baltimore who says the police department damaged his surveillance system during an investigation.

Christopher Akpala wants the Baltimore City Police department to pay for new surveillance cameras after he says they were damaged during the investigation into the murder of Detective Sean Suiter.

He also wants an additional $10,000 from them for "endangering his life."

Akpala says investigators with BPD forcefully removed his surveillance system from the food mart he owns in West Baltimore. The store sits on the corner of Bennett Place and North Fremont Avenue, about a block away from where Detective Suiter was shot and killed last November.

Akpala submitted the complaint in early January, then went back and updated it a couple of weeks later when Kevin Davis was fired as police commissioner and Darryl De Sousa was appointed to replace him.

Davis told ABC2 News early in the investigation that there is video from the day of Suiter's murder, but it came from a private surveillance system and that video has never been made public.